Sonam Kapoor Turns Hairstylist For Husband Anand Ahuja Amid Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media to share how they are spending their time indoors. On Wednesday, a video surfaced on social media where Sonam Kapoor can be seen turning stylist for husband Anand Ahuja. This comes after Anushka Sharma was seen trimming husband Virat Kohli's hair. Take a look at what Sonam Kapoor had to share here.

Read Also| 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' Was Sonam Kapoor's First Film With Father; Read Trivia

Sonam Kapoor turns hairstyles for Anand after Anushka Sharma

Sonam Kapoor's fan account took to their Instagram on April 7, 2020, to share a video where she is seen styling her husband Anand Ahuja's hair. In the video, Sonam Kapoor is seen sporting a red lounge wear, whereas Anand Ahuja is seen sporting a black t-shirt. Sonam Kapoor is seen styling Anand Ahujha's hair with a comb and a hairdryer.

Read Also| Best Songs Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Bewakoofiyaan'

Sonam Kapoor recently shared her lavish lunch pictures on her Instagram. She captioned the post: "Pasta in Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Bruschetta and Garlic Bread, Swiss Chard with Pine Nuts, Baked Tofu with my special mixed spices." She also shared pictures of everything that she prepared for lunch for her family.

Read Also| Rhea Kapoor Shares Cutest Childhood Picture With 'partner In Everything' Sonam Kapoor

Before Sonam Kapoor, actor Anushka Sharma also had shared a video of trimming her husband, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's hair. In the video, Anushka is seen sporting a grey sweatshirt and Virat Kohli wearing specs. She captioned the video by writing "Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀". Take a look at the video of Anushka cutting her hair here.

Read Also| Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Trolls Over Firecrackers Post; Netizens Still Not Convinced

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.