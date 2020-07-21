'Rather Be Excluded For Who I Include': Sonam Kapoor Writes Off 'cliques' In Cryptic Post

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut and many others reignited the Bollywood nepotism debate on social media. Star kid actors like Sonam Kapoor became targets of the anti-nepotism crowd on social media. The actor has also received a lot of hate online after Sushant's tragic death. Recently, Sonam Kapoor posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story where she called out 'cliques' in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor's cryptic message about 'cliques' and being accepted

Also Read | Babita Phogat joins online campaign #NationStandsWithKangana, calls her 'lioness'

[Image from Sonam Kapoor Instagram]

Sonam Kapoor recently shared the above message on her Instagram story. In the message, Sonam Kapoor claimed that she would "rather be excluded for who she included than be included for who she excluded". The actor also added another message in a story tag, where she asked people to be kind to everyone they knew. Sonam Kapoor further wrote that no clique was more important than being a nice human being.

Also Read | When Tiger Shroff horribly miscalculated a kick to his co-actor's face; Watch

Sonam Kapoor's post seems to be a cryptic response to the ongoing Bollywood nepotism debate on various social media platforms. Moreover, Kangana Ranaut's recent interviews and Twitter posts have added fuel to the fire with more people joining the online anti-nepotism ranks. Being a star kid, Sonam Kapoor has faced a lot of hate on social media, as many feel that Bollywood treats star kids better than it treats outsiders like the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar presents herself as 'aapki golu molu Nehu', confesses to getting 'motu'

Sonam Kapoor also faced backlash a month back when she posted a note about privilege and 'karma'. On June 20, 2020, Sonam Kapoor wished her father Anil Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day. She also accepted the fact that she was more privileged due to her father's position in Bollywood. However, Sonam Kapoor claimed that her good fortune was a result of her 'karma'. She also stated that she was proud of who her father was.

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

The actor received a lot of hate after she posted this message online. Moreover, many fans were disappointed when she related 'karma' to privilege. Due to this post, Sonam Kapoor also became one of the prime targets of the people calling out nepotism in the Bollywood film industry.

Also Read | Swara corrects Kangana after she claims, 'Parallel cinema happened in 2014 with Queen'

[Promo from Sonam Kapoor Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.