Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower To Be Designed By Masaba Gupta, Invitations Rolled Out

After throwing a dreamy baby shower for her friends in London, actor Sonam Kapoor who is all set to embrace motherhood is gearing up for her second baby shower. The actor, who is currently in her third trimester, recently reached India and is currently preparing for the special day. According to Pinkvilla, Anil and Sunita Kapoor will host a boho-themed baby shower at the actor’s maternal aunt’s Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra.

As the Kapoor family is preparing for the big day, special news about the celebrations has been surfacing on the Internet. According to Pinkvilla reports, ace designer Masa Gupta will be looking after the boho-themed baby shower arrangements. Sonam and BFF Masaba share a great bond and have been friends since childhood.

Sonam's baby shower is going to be a star-studded affair and apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah who are a family, others to grace the event include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Deepika Padukone and many more.

As fans continue to speculate over the guest list, a video of the invitation cards has started making buzz on social media. The pap account of Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram that showed amazing invites and gift hampers being loaded in the car they are being readied to roll out to various other guests.

Earlier, both Aanand and Sonam had hosted a special baby shower for their friends in London. The event turned out quite special for the Aisha star because of the unique and customised decorations along with the presence of her loved ones. The baby shower saw customised menus and napkins, and also included individual gifts for the guests. For the unversed, Sonam surprised fans and followers with the news of her pregnancy on March 21, 2022, as she posted some elegant pictures featuring her baby bump online. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you."

IMAGE: Instagram/MasabaGupta