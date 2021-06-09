Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'beautiful Veere' With A Stunning Pic

On Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 36th birthday, her peer Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the story session of her verified social media handle and extended virtual wishes to the former. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a still from their song Tareefan in the 2018 release Veere Di Wedding. Instagramming her story, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest beautiful Veere! / have a fabulous one miss you!".

Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for Sonam Kapoor

A peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, Bebo had extended birthday wishes to the Neerja actor last year as well. Sharing a still from Sonam's wedding, bride Sonam could be seen extending a warm hug to Kareena while sharing a hearty laugh with her. To caption the post, Kareena had written, "Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor". Replying to Kareena in the comments section, Sonam had written, "Love you my bebo.. you’re the best".

More wishes on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Apart from the Jab We Met actor, Sonam Kapoor, who turned 36 on June 9, 2021, also received birthday wishes from husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor. While Anand shared the wallpaper of his phone, which featured him along with his wife Sonam, Anil Kapoor added a new entry to his verified social media's feed. He took a trip down memory lane as he shared a couple of childhood pictures of his daughter Sonam and also penned a heartfelt note on the special day.

"To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!’", read the caption of Anil Kapoor's post.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR IG

