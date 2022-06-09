Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Top 6 Roles Played By 'Neerja' Actor In Bollywood

From her bubbly role in her debut film Saawariya to that of a pilot in Neerja, actor Sonam Kapoor has always stunned fans with her impeccable craft. After her debut, the actor touched stardom with several unconventional roles which were like more feathers to her embellished cap. The actor who is married to a businessman Anand Ahuja, ringed in her 36th birthday today.

Not just her acting craft, the actor's taste in fashion, has also been the talk of the town. Her tryst with fashion is something that appeals to every follower of the star who looks up to her bringing a new revolution in the specific sphere. Apart from the glamorous roles that she has played on screen, the actor was widely appreciated for some of the unconventional roles that just increased her fan base.

A look at Sonam Kapoor's top roles on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor ditched her bubbly, glamorous avatar and got into the shoes of the serious characters which won her critic acclamation. Take a look at them.

Neerja Bhanot

Neerja, which was released in 2016, showed Sonam stepping into the shoes of air hostess Neerja Bhanot. The film was based on the real life of Bhanot, who with her calm, courage, and intellect saved many lives in the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1986.

Aayat

The 2011 romantic drama Mausam directed by Pankaj Kapur showed Sonam playing the role of Aayat. She was paired up with Shahid Kapoor and her simple screen look just stole the hearts of her fans who appreciated her craft.

Pari Walia

Although the 2018 film Pad Man featured the actor with limited screen timing, however, her role was widely appreciated. The film mainly featured Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles where they advocated the need for sanitary napkins while highlighting the story of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur. Sonam essayed the role of a management student, who wanted to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Zoya

The film Raanjhanaa, released in 2013, showed Sonam sharing the screen space with South star Dhanush. Going by the popularity and the love that the film received, it was one of the best romantic films. It was the first time when Sonam ditched her glamorous roles and opted for a character who was a simple school girl. She played the character of Zoya, and it acted like a complete game-changer for her, resulting in the film smashing all records.

Sakina

Saawariya is a 2007 romantic drama that marked the Bollywood debut of actor Sonam Kapoor alongside debutant Ranbir Kapoor. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. The film became the first commercial one to receive a North American release by a Hollywood studio, Sony. Sonam's character Sakina highlights the essence of the story

Sweety Chaudhary

With the release of the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam broke several stereotypes as she portrayed the role of a homosexual. In this movie, for the first time the real-life father-daughter, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor shared the screen as reel life father-daughter. In the movie, Sonam played the character of a lesbian who struggles with her real personality.

