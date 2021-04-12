Soni Razdan Reacts To Video Of People Crowding At Kumbh Mela, Sends Out COVID-19 Warning

The COVID-19 cases in India are on a rise once again and the number of coronavirus-positive people continues to increase with each passing day. Amidst such times, a few actors and famous personalities have come forward and urged people to maintain social distancing and keep wearing their masks at all times. Recently, actor Soni Razdan took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of the Kumbh Mela 2021, where no safety protocols were being followed, and questioned people on how does India expect to eradicate the virus if people continue to behave like this.

Soni Razdan's Twitter post

Alia Bhatt's mother, actor Soni Razdan took to her official Twitter handle to express her displeasure over how people didn't follow the safety norms at the ongoing Kumbh Mela and could be seen gathering in huge crowds despite the surge in COVID-19 cases. Razdan shared a video from the Kumbh Mela, where people were taking a dip in the holy waters of the Ganga river, without following social distancing or wearing masks. Her caption read, "if you want to see a petri dish for covid, see this."

The actor also mentioned how frontline workers including doctors and nurses are risking their lives every day and with people flouting norms like this, they won't be able to cope with the cases.

It’s like ... hey COVID ... C’mon over buddy, God himself is inviting you in ! I mean. HOW does India expect to eradicate a virus in this manner ? Docs and health care workers are risking their lives to deal with the fallout. They won’t be able to cope with the fallout of this. https://t.co/EW7Pr3hJ61 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 12, 2021

Soni Razdan's latest Instagram post

On April 8, 2021, Soni Razdan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture with her friend and actor, Aahana Kumra. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Aahana and flashing her bright smile while looking into the camera. Her caption read, "Look what popped up on my phone." In the picture, Soni can be seen donning a black top with a polka dot collar, while Aahana sported a checked shirt-like kurta. Soni kohled up her eyes and applied nude lipstick, while Aahana went for subtle makeup and wore red lipstick. The actor was last seen playing pivotal characters in films like Raazi, No Fathers In Kashmir, and Yours Truly, amongst others.

Image Credits: Soni Razdan Official Instagram Account