Soni Razdan Talks About 'emotionally Intelligent' Daughter Alia Bhatt And Her Work Ethics

Soni Razdan recently featured in the play 'When The Crows Visit in London' and she has received rave reviews for her performance in it. The veteran actor candidly opened up about her work and her daughter actor Alia Bhatt while talking to BBC Asian Network in London. She claimed that a lot of opportunities have opened up in India for actors of her age because of the popularity of online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and others.

Read | Soni Razdan: Here's A List Of Top Five Movies Of The Veteran Actor

In the interview, Soni also spoke about her daughter's qualities that inspire her and make her proud. She lauded her daughter Alia's dedication towards her work and called her emotionally intelligent and capable of making the right decisions for herself. Soni Razdan stated that this is a work ethic that she would like to adopt in her own life as well.

Take a look at the interview posted by BBC Asian Network:

"It's high time that they came to the real guys." - @Soni_Razdan speaks about age-appropriate casting in Bollywood and her experience of acting on stage in London. She also tells @iharoonrashid what qualities she'd like to imbibe from her daughter @aliaa08. pic.twitter.com/2tRZQ6Ov7o — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) November 25, 2019

Read | Alia Bhatt: The Brahmastra Actor's Bond With Her Mother Soni Razdan

A bond of love

Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt has often shared her profound love and respect for her mother, Soni Razdan by dedicating posts on various occasions. The actor recently went to see her mother's performance in 'When The Crows Visit' and posted a rather proud and heartfelt update on her experience through her Twitter account. The play is the enactment of playwright Anupama Chandrashekhar's book about patriarchal violence against women in India.

Read | 'I Would Like To Be Known For Who I Am': Between Mahesh Bhatt's Wife And Alia's Mother, Soni Razdan Struggles To Be Herself

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Such a lovely play! Hilarious and impactful.. A rare combination! So so glad I made the effort to come out there and see it! All performances were top notch and special mention for my beautiful mother who was just too good! ☀️☀️☀️ https://t.co/CJYJiskEX1 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 11, 2019

Read | Alia Bhatt: What Makes 'Raazi' Star One Of The Highest Paid Actors Of Bollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.