Alia Bhatt: What Makes 'Raazi' Star One Of The Highest Paid Actors Of Bollywood?

Bollywood actor and singer Alia Bhatt is the daughter of the director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. She made her acting debut in the year 1999 thriller movie Sangharsh as a child artist. Alia Bhatt played the lead role in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year in the year 2012 which also starred Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from acting, she has sung six of her film songs, including Samjhawan Unplugged. Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. What makes her one of the highest-paid actors? Read to know.

Choice of films

Alia Bhatt is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood because of the films she chose. She has done several critically acclaimed films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, Highway and many more. Her commercially successful films include 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and many more.

Awards and honours

Alia Bhatt is the recipient of several awards, which includes three Filmfare Awards. She has also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. Alia Bhatt also featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2017.

Social Media influence

Alia Bhatt makes an effort to connect with her fans and followers via her social media accounts. She has also launched her own line of handbags and clothing. Through social media, she has also promoted social initiatives and is also the founder of the ecological initiative CoExist. Alia has her own YouTube channel named Something new, Something fun, Something where she regularly keeps posting videos. Her YouTube channel has over 1 million subscribers. Alia Bhatt, who is also very active on Instagram, has around 39.9m followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects lined up in the future. She will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie will also reportedly star Ajay Devgn in the lead role with her. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Bhrahmastra. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Along with this, she will also star in movies like Takht, Sadak 2 and RRR.

