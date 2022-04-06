Veteran actor Soni Razdan, who has been a part of several iconic films, is set to revive the 80’s era after she hinted at her collaboration with Helen. Soni shared a picture with the legendary dancer-actor on Instagram while talking about the possibility of teaming up with her for an interesting project ahead.

Though the Raazi actor refrained from spilling the beans, the fans of the two stars could not hold on to their excitement of seeing the duo together on the screen after a long time. In the caption, Soni revealed that she met Helen at a restaurant. During their meeting, Soni wore a printed white outfit and earrings and kept her hair open. Helen opted for light green floral ethnic wear. Eagle eyed fans also spotted a script on the table that hinted about their collaboration.

Soni Razdan hints at collaboration with Helen

While captioning the picture, Soni wrote, “I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories! And we’re on the verge of making some more :) (black heart emojis) #helen #pastlives #memories #actorslife." Soni also shared two videos of a person who did her makeup. "And the process begins..." she wrote in her stories.

She also shared a selfie clicked by actor Vaibhavi Malhotra. It featured Vaibhavi, Soni, and Helen. Soni wrote, "Something's cooking!"

Both Soni and Helen have proved their acting mettle with the kind of roles and versatility they portrayed through their characters on the silver screen. In films like Saaransh, Ahista Ahista, Khamosh, and more, Soni’s acting was acknowledged by one and all.

On the other hand, Helen got her major break in 1958, aged 19, when she performed the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film, Howrah Bridge, which was sung by Geeta Dutt. After that, she was a busy performer in the 1960s and 1970s.

Early in her career, a lot of songs for her were sung by Geeta Dutt. Helen performed on stage in London, Paris, and Hong Kong. In 1973, "Helen, Queen of the Nautch Girls", a 30-minute documentary film by Merchant Ivory Films, was released. Anthony Korner directed and narrated the film.

IMAGE: Istagram/sonirazdan