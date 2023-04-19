Sonnalli Seygall 'apologises' For Wearing Designer Cast, Hits Back At Trolls

Sonnalli Seygall recently sent a strong message to her social media detractors, with a touch of love. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 shared a reel to her Instagram handle, hitting back at trolls who had been busy commenting on a look of hers from a recent event. This comes after a recent surgery on her right arm left her in a cast, which she also styled up as part of her outfit.

Sonnalli's 'apology video'



Sonnalli's reel featured the actress in a simple oversized white shirt with barely-there makeup and straight hair. The reel opened to Sonnalli informing her followers that the reel is in fact, an 'apology video'. She followed this up with a sarcastic quip about being unaware of the fact that because she has undergone recent surgery, she should keep her creativity and will to live aside. The sarcastic tone of her message was evident as she commented on people's expectations to look a certain way, when one is under the weather.

Sonnalli sheds light on her 'Manish Malhotra' look

Sonnalli revealed that the look being scrutinised was actually a self-designed piece, in under Rs 300 and had nothing to do with Manish Malhotra. What Sonnalli wanted to draw attention to, was the fact that her right forearm and palm in a cast, were also being made fun of for being bejeweled.

Sonnalli on mental health



Sonnalli elaborated in her caption to the reel, that the trolling per se, did not really affect her as she was strong in herself. However, she says she decided to make the reel anyway to explain to those trolling that even if their words do not break her, they do have the potential to harm somebody else who many not be as strong. She further elaborated that pointlessly hating people must be replaced with building them up. She ended her reel by saying, if one choses to hate, the Universe will ensure that they will also be hated on.

Sonnalli was last seen in 2020 film Jai Mummy Di. She is best known for her work in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, holding a role across both installments. She also appeared in a cameo in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She has completed filming for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Noorani Chehra.