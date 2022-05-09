Sonu Nigam Lends Voice To Laal Singh Chaddha's Song 'Main Ki Karaan'; Check Release Date

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks. Recently, the makers of the forthcoming film dropped the first lyrical track titled Kahani.

Now, taking to the social media space, Aamir Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared the teaser of the upcoming song, Main Ki Karaan.

Sonu Nigam lends voice to Main Ki Karaan

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha's second song Main Ki Karaan which is set to be released on May 12, 2022. As per the tweet, the singing icon Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the upcoming song of the Aamir Khan starrer. In the video, Sonu Nigam could be seen singing the song, while Pritam is seen enjoying Nigam's melodious voice. Have a look:

The tweet made by the actor's production house read, "Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan? launches on 12th May, 10 am! #SonuSingsforAamir #MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #AdvaitChandan @atul_kulkarni @ipritamofficial #SonuNigam @OfficialAMITABH". The film's music is composed by Pritam and lyrics for the songs are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Makers release Laal Singh Chaddha's title track Kahani

Recently, the makers released the film's first lyrical track, titled Kahani. Mohan Kannan's melodious voice has accentuated the soft rhythm of the track. The Dangal actor also launched his own podcast named #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaaniyan' where the star talked about the making of his upcoming film and also gave insight on who was originally supposed to sing the song Kahani.

In the podcast, Aamir Khan shed light on his first choice to sing the song Kahani. While talking about the release of the song, Aamir said,

"I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

