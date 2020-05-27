Sonu Sood's Reply To Fan Calling Him 'Amitabh Bachchan' Is Winning The Internet

Sonu Sood has been receiving blessings and praises nationwide as he continues to help migrant workers return to their homes amid Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been personally interacting with every user on his Twitter timeline and has been impressing one and all with his humble responses.

In one such instance, a user compared Sonu Sood to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that when everything is fine and back to normal, people will come to visit his house on Sundays. The user concluded his tweet by saying, 'Sonu Sood, the next Amitabh Bachchan'.

Replying to this, Sonu said, "Why should they come to my house? I will visit their houses. Aloo parantha, pan and tea is due on many of my friends." This reply in comparison to Sood's many tweets got over 42,000 likes at the time of writing this story.

वो क्यों मेरे घर आएँगे दोस्त। मैं उन सब के घर जाऊँगा। बहुत सारे आलू के पराँठे, पान और चाय उधार है मेरे भाइयों पर। ❣️ https://t.co/4PFSn68E13 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Sonu Sood's Twitter feed is packed with people asking him to help them reach their homes. Amidst these, a fan joked with Sonu and tweeted to him asking Sood to let him meet his girlfriend and that he would have to go to Bihar for that. Sonu shared that tweet on his Twitter feed and responded in Hindi, "Thode din door rehke dekhle bhai, sacche pyaar ki pariksha bhi ho jayegi" (Try and stay away from each other for some days, it will also prove to be the test of true love). This tweet got over 51,000 likes on his timeline.

Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood's efforts for stranded migrant workers; actor replies

Sonu Sood has launched a helpline to arrange for buses for all those who are stuck in Mumbai and are trying to go back to their homes. Sonu wrote that people must contact the given number and give details like where they are, how many people want to go, and where they want to travel to. Sonu Sood's helpline number is 18001213711.

मेरे प्यारे श्रमिक भाइयों और बहनों. अगर आप मुंबई में है और अपने घर जाना चाहते हैं तो कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल करें

18001213711

और बताएं आप कितने लोग हैं, कहाँ हैं अभी, और कहां जाना चाहते हैं. मैं और मेरी टीम जो भी मदद कर पाएंगे हम जरूर करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/Gik2eSCiQZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.