Maharashtra Governor Lauds Sonu Sood's Efforts For Stranded Migrant Workers; Actor Replies

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday lauded Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's efforts to send migrant workers home. The message posted on the official Twitter handle of the Maha Governor said that he personally called Sood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states.

Replying to the Maha Governor, Sonu Sood wrote that his words inspire him to work harder and said he was honoured.

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

विविध राज्यातील स्थलांतरित लोकांना त्यांच्या मूळ राज्यात सुरक्षित पोहचविण्यासाठी सातत्यपूर्वक करीत असलेल्या प्रयत्नांबाबत राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांनी प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते सोनू सूद यांचे दूरध्वनीवरून अभिनंदन केले. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 27, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday said he has launched a toll-free number to facilitate the migrants to reach their home. Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP. Now he has launched a toll-free number - 18001213711 through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help.

"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data, then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.

The actor said the attempt is to help as many people as possible to reach their home. "We have a dedicated team working on it, trying to reach out to maximum people and contact each and every person. We don't know how many people we will be able to help but we will try," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

