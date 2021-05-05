Sonu Sood & Team Save Lives Of 20 COVID-19 Patients At ARAK Hospital In Bengaluru

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work has been winning him appreciation from all across the country. The actor has been running from pillar to post to help and support the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the actor along with his team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru. The actor informed that they could save the lives of at least 20-22 people who were in danger due to the alleged unavailability of oxygen cylinders.

Sonu Sood saves lives of 22 patients

On May 4, a member from Sonu Sood’s charity foundation received an emergency call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which had already lost 2 lives as ran shortage of oxygen supply. The team quickly responded to the call and got into action while arranging cylinders for the patients. They woke up all their contacts and informed them about the critical situation. . Within a few hours, 15 more oxygen cylinders were also arranged by the actor’s team.

So proud of my heroes who worked the whole night to provide Oxygen Cylinders to the patients at the ARAK hospital in Bangalore and saved 20 lives.All thanks to @hashmath_raza, @digitalraaghav, @meghachowdhary4, @rakshasom, @radhika28336907, @niddhi_buch & @k.p.sathyanarayana sir — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 4, 2021

According to ANI, the actor hailed the teamwork of the people who helped them in whatever manner they can to arrange for oxygen cylinders. “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones.” He further added, "I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole team and the entire team who helped them."

The actor also received support from CPI Satyanarayan. He and the police handled the situation so well. At one point, a patient was to be shifted and there was no ambulance driver, so the police took responsibility on their shoulders and drove the patient to the hospital.

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had reached out to a critically ill patient in Jhansi and got him airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors in Jhansi had given up on the further treatment of the patient Kailash Agarwal and had asked the family to start searching for a bigger hospital. The family made several attempts and even approached a local MLA, but couldn't find help. After running errands, they finally tried to reach out to the actor for help.

(Image: Sonu_Sood/ Instagram/ PTI)