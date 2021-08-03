Sonu Sood Announces New Initiative 'SANKALP' To Provide Free Education To Law Students

Actor Sonu Sood who has created a strong fan base with his humanitarian work has been quite vocal about giving free education to children in the past. Time and again he has requested the government to come up with schemes to help the children amid the pandemic and support their education. In a bid to extend his help to the children, the actor announced a new initiative ‘Sankalp’ which aims to provide free education to the aspirants.

Sonu Sood launches new initiative for law students

The new initiative is an invaluable and indispensable law education to the budding lawyers who see their future in the particular field. To fulfill the dreams of millions of those joining National Law Universities (NLUs), Sood Charity Foundation in association with Prof. Rajesh (Founder & Director VPROV), is proud to launch SANKALP. A FREE LAW ENTRANCE COACHING program that will bolster student's dream of attaining professional legal education. According to the Sood Charity Foundation website, students from EWS will be given free CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance exams training. Students from the 11th, 12th standard and those who have completed the 12th standard this year can apply.

Sonu Sood shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “The wait is over. Case Closed. Details onhttp://soodcharityfoundation.org @ProfRajesh3 @SoodFoundation.” Apart from starting an initiative for law students, the actor previously announced free education to CA students. After helping several IAS aspirants, the actor started the new initiative to help people showcase their talents and it increases employment opportunities. "This new initiative under the ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ along with the actor will be helping the CA aspiring students to get internship opportunities, coaching, and placements. To register for the same, one has to go to soodcharityfoundation.org. While sharing the news, he wrote, “For India's Economy to grow, we need bright CA's. A small step (sic).”

Meanwhile, looking at the philanthropic work done by the actor amid the pandemic in the last year, he has been chosen as the Indian brand ambassador of the Special Olympics World Winter Games be held in Russia next year. The Simmba actor had also shared his excitement for the same and added that he would be accompanying India’s contingent to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2022.

