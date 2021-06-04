Sonu Sood Answers Job-seeker's Plea; Helps Him Find Employment Within Minutes; Watch

Are you searching for a job? If browsing job-search websites and approaching contacts did not work, contacting Sonu Sood might be an option you can try. A job-seeker sought help from the actor for a job, and was overwhelmed when his plea was answered.

Sonu Sood arranges job for Delhi job-seeker

The video that has surfaced on Twitter has traced how a man approached Sonu for a job and received it on just one call. In the video, one can hear the 47-year-old calling up someone in front of the job-seeker named Nihaal Chandra, and asked details from the latter, like his name.

Sonu then shared on call that Nihaal was from Delhi and had a family but no job, and that earlier he was a driver. Calling Nihaal as ‘simple’, the actor told the person to 'set him up' at his factory.

As Sonu informed Nihaal that the person on call had agreed to provide the job, the latter got emotional and even touched the former’s feet. The actor could not believe that the man was crying and touching his feet.

No wonder @SonuSood is called a true Messiah. He gets the job for a needy in no time. We need more superheros like him.#sonusood pic.twitter.com/HfYViqVXDQ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 3, 2021

The video then cuts forward to Nihaal arriving at the factory He even called up Sonu and stated that the job was 'great' and that he had finally received the kind of job that he was looking for. Sonu replied, 'Nihaal, you have received the job, you were crying that day."

As Nihaal stated that he will work hard, ' Sonu told him he should also work with honesty. The video also showcased visuals of Nihaal then learning the ropes at the factory.

Numerous people have been queuing up at Sonu’s residence in Mumbai Recently, the actor had also made headlines for providing an e-rickshaw to a couple from Bihar.

Sonu has become a talking point for his philanthropic initiatives during COVID-19. He has been arranging hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supply equipment for the needy, apart from providing other help to others. He even ordered oxygen plants from abroad, with the first batch being set up at two places in Andhra Pradesh this month.

Very happy to announce that the first set of my Oxygen Plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur,Nellore, AP in the month of June!This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLef9Po0Yl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2021

