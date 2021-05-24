Sonu Sood Asked For Help By An Army CO; Kriti Sanon Completes 7 Years: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 24, 2021. From a Commanding Officer from an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer seeking help from Sonu Sood to netizens asking to ban The Family Man 2, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Army officer pens letter to Sonu Sood seeking help

In a letter dated May 13, CO Col Shiv Shankar Rathi requested Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to help through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to get certain equipment requested for a 200 bed COVID facility to be set up at their military station. The equipment that they required were four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-ray machine, and two 15 KVA generator sets. Further, Rathi while concluding the letter wrote, "We will remain ever grateful to you for your generous act."

Even Indian Army shows more trust on Sonu Sood Sir.🙏#ModiAgainstNation pic.twitter.com/DQDfHgHXR3 — Anurag Rishi (@AnuragRishi5) May 23, 2021

Demand to ban The Family Man 2 grows louder

Protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu demanding a ban on Samantha's debut Hindi web series titled The Family Man 2, which is accused of misrepresenting the Eelam Tamil community in Sri Lanka ​​and the LTTE organization. The show's trailer, which was released recently shows Samantha as a Sri Lankan woman, who also essays the role of an LTTE member and someone with links to Pakistan and other terrorist organizations. Netizens have also been trending the hashtag #FamilyMan2AgainstTamils on Twitter, ever since the trailer was dropped.

Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti on completing 7 years in Bollywood

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram recently and wished his co-star Kriti Sanon on completing seven years in Bollywood. The duo entered the film industry together with the action-drama film in the year 2014 and have had successful careers since then. Tiger shared a throwback picture from the sets of his first film and wrote, "Happy 7 years Kriti. May you continue to rise and shine every year! See u on set soon."

Neena Gupta talks about Masaba Gupta's father

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s and later, Neena Gupta gave birth to Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Neena revealed that she could never poison Masaba against her father because she loved him and she knows that she can not start hating somebody they loved overnight. While Vivian Richards was already married, Neena decided to raise her daughter on her own. On being asked about her relationship with Richards, she shared that they both hold respect for each other even now and because of this, their daughter also respects both of them.

Rajesh Khattar's Wife Vandana Sajnani Opens Up On Financial Crunch

In a recent interview with The Quint, Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana revealed that they have exhausted their life savings in the past several years to pay for the medical treatment for their family. Ishaan Khatter's father described finding a hospital bed for his loved one as a nightmare, while his wife Vandana also admitted that there was no work, because of which they had to resort to using their life savings. Vandana Sajnani said that during the first COVID-19 wave, she was occupied with her newborn baby boy, and dealing with postpartum depression.

