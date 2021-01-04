Sonu Sood Baffled After Spotting Autorickshaw With His Name, Asks 'When Did It Happen?'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who is being appreciated everywhere for his rigorous work towards the people in need, is receiving love from people. Recently, the actor was baffled to see one of the users sharing pictures of his autorickshaw with the actor’s poster behind the rickshaw. The poster on the autorickshaw read, “Real hero of India, Sonu Sood.”

Sonu who was amazed to see his name and poster on the auto-rickshaw wrote, “My auto-rickshaw? When did it happen? The actor has been acknowledged everywhere for his noble and humanitarian work towards society. In a new initiative, the actor had sometime back had announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled ''khud kamaao ghar chalaao'', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people "self-reliant" "I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," Sood had then said in a statement.

Sonu Sood's autobiography

Apart from his humanitarian work, the actor has also penned his journey in a memoir titled I Am No Messiah which has been receiving a positive response from the people. The book has mentioned his stories of help amid coronavirus lockdown, the philanthropist has also tried to combine the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai with the writing skills of veteran journalist and author Meena K Iyer. The story is about Sonu Sood and the people whose lives he continues to transform through his extraordinary work. Sonu Sood who has transformed the lives of many through his work was honored with the Humanitarian of 2020 award at the Scandinavian Bollywood Festival Norway. The actor received the award and a diploma virtually by the Mayor of Lørenskog, Oslo, Norway, Ms. Ragnhild Bergheim.

