India's Diorama International Film Festival Is Back & Will Be Held Online; Details

Diorama International Film Festival and Film Bazaar is back & will be hosted around five continents, cited ANI. The festival will cover more than two million audiences and will have professionals from almost every country from Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Read ahead to know more details about the event.

India's Diorama International Film Festival

Diorama International Film Festival and Film Bazaar will screen 200 films and will also host 131 interactive sessions with actors, directors, and other award-winning artists. Reports also added that the festival will have Academy and Bafta Award winners to discuss in many of the panels.

There will also be many Indian actors at Diorama International Film Festival. A few of these actors are - Jimmy Shergill, Manoj Bajpayee, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Mona Shetty, Rahul Bhatt, Adil Hussain, Puneet Issar, Divya Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Jim Sarbh, Kirti Kulhari, Vipin Sharma, Karan Aanand, Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aparna Achrekar, Rahul Mittra, Sunir Khetarpal, Dimple Kapadia, Sarika, Udit Narayan, Film Directors Rahul Rawail, Deepak Tijori, N Chandra, Sriram Raghavan and more. The festival is 15 days long and will provide a unique opportunity for anyone trying to understand films & its industry better. Many other foreign celebs will also be seen in the festival.

Diorama International Film Festival venue

The festival will be organised on four platforms, which are - Diorama Live, India, Mediastar, Indonesia, Filmocracy, USA, and My Open Stage, Turkey. For more information about the venue and the dates, you can click here.

Director, Kunal Srivastava also talked a bit about the event to ANI and added that they presented 'novel concepts like Horse Stunts from Kazakhstan' and 'Bike Stuntmen from Australia and Poland'. He further added that Amanda Blumenthal will also take a session on Intimacy Coordination and that added that Intimacy Coordinators in Hollywood taught actors & directors on how to shoot intimate scenes. He finally added that there will be many industry professionals who will join in the festival and many people could be guided and mentored this way.

The festival is 'an initiative of' Manoj Srivastava who established Film Festival of India in Goa. He is also a veteran Film Festival Director and Strategist and an avid movie lover.

