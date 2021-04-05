Sonu Sood Begins First-of-its-kind E-rickshaw Drive In Punjab, Bihar To Provide Employment

Actor Sonu Sood who has been a part of numerous philanthropic activities since the time coronavirus lockdown was imposed, has called for a first-of-its-kind e-rickshaw drive. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he showed specially designed e-rickshaws for the specially-abled people with an aim to provide employment.

Sonu Sood to distribute e-rickshaw to increase employment

The video showed people being given e-rickshaws as they speak about their journey during the lockdown. Sharing their stories of miseries, there were some who revealed to have lost all source of earning amid the pandemic lockdown, while the others shared ways they are trying to overcome the financial crisis. Sonu Sood shared that after Punjab and Bihar, e-rickshaws are not going to prove beneficial for the people across as a means to earn a livelihood.

Earlier, the Dabangg actor had shared a video on Instagram while distributing electronic rickshaws to the underprivileged people in his hometown Moga. In the video, several people who received the e-rickshaws showered the 47-year-old with heaps of praise as they sat in their new vehicle and expressed their joy of receiving the -e-rickshaws as men to earn livelihood and raise their family. The actor had captioned the post and wrote, "This made my trip special".



Sonu Sood who has been receiving honours for his humanitarian work amid the pandemic recently received Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021 that hailed him as the 'Covid hero.' The actor who was overwhelmed to receive such an honour, captioned the post as "Humbled." Apart from receiving the award, the actor had spoken about the work in progress for the migrant workers and the needy at the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telegu film Acharya that will feature him alongside industry stalwarts including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde. According to several media reports, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is also expected to be a part of the extensive star cast. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 13.

(Image credit: ANI/ Instagram)