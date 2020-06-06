Sonu Sood Changes Profile Picture, Actor Thanks Fan For The Beautiful Sketch; See Inside

Every poor, migrant, and needy's messiah, Sonu Sood, who has been receiving blessings and praises in abundance for helping people go back to their home amid lockdown, changed his profile picture on Twitter. The actor thanked his fan Chetna Sinha, who drew a beautiful sketch of Sonu Sood's mother — Saroj Sood, who passed away in 2007.

Sood loved his mother's sketch and changed his Twitter profile picture into that. Replying to Chetna Sinha, Sood wrote, "This is the most beautiful picture I saw today. miss u maa" [sic]

Great son of a beautiful mother. Your mother would be proud to see your generosity. Your mother's blessings are always with you. Real hero. Plz have a look sir pic.twitter.com/K4UhNDdqxU — chetna (@1chetnasinha) June 4, 2020

Sonu Sood funds another chartered flight for over 170 migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has funded another chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttrakhand from the city, in an aircraft operated by budget airline AirAsia India. The Airbus A320 plane with 173 migrants onboard left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at around 1.57 pm, an AirAsia India spokesperson told PTI.

It landed at the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun at 4.41 pm, the spokesperson said. "As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger.

"Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces brings me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends," said Sood. The Bollywood actor also said he was looking forward to more such flights in the near future.

Uttrakhand CM thanks Sood, actor replies

आदरणीय @tsrawatbjp जी आप से फ़ोन पर बात कर बहुत अच्छा लगा। आपने जिस सादगी और गर्मजोशी से मेरे प्रयासों की सराहना की उससे मेरे को और बल मिलता है। मैं जल्द ही बद्री-केदार दर्शनार्थ, उत्तराखंड आऊँगा और आपसे मिलूँगा।



जय बाबा केदार। भगवान बद्रीविशाल की जय। https://t.co/Br90N24Jpf — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

