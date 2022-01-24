Sonu Sood Claims He Was Offered Rajya Sabha Seat Twice; 'CM Face Is Not Big Thing But...'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, actor Sonu Sood on Monday claimed that he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat twice, however he refused to mention the name of the political party. This comes just a few days after the Punjab Congress announced that his sister, Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Sood stated, "I was offered a Rajya Sabha seat twice and both times I said No, thanks. I was not ready for it. It is not what I want to do. No, don't ask me which party offered it to me. You can make an educated guess."

'Congress should win in Moga' Sonu Sood

When asked who would win the state polls, actor Sonu Sood said, "It's not just about the wave. It is about the people one grows up with, which is the Congress, and also the work done by Channi Saab in just 111 days, is worthy of appreciation. I think every party is trying to do a good job, but the way Malvika has worked hard, I think Congress should win in the constituency."

Sonu Sood hails Malvika for social work in Moga

Earlier, speaking on his sister Malvika joining politics, he stated, "My mother, a professor, taught children all her life. My father was a social worker. Schools, colleges and dharamshalas here are constructed on our plots of land. So, it's in our blood. My sister took more responsibility, maximum vaccinations in our city were facilitated by her. As far as education and helping people is concerned, she had worked in Moga on a large scale. People pushed her to be a part of the system."

On January 15, the Punjab Congress had announced that actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency.

Sonu Sood says 'No' to politics for now

Speaking on joining Punjab politics, the Bollywood actor explained, "Becoming a CM face is not a big thing, but the responsibility that comes with it is. But I have been so busy with opening hospitals in different states, I thought if I join politics, it will become a hindrance. I am also busy with my acting and production career. I think it is better to join politics wholeheartedly, after leaving everything else. So for now, I won't be joining politics."

Punjab Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.