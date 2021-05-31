Sonu Sood Expresses How Time Flies By As He Celebrates 19 Years Since Bollywood Debut

19 years ago, actor Sonu Sood made his Bollywood debut with the film Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002 helmed by filmmaker Sukumar Nair. Elated by the accomplishment, the Dabangg actor has been celebrating the milestone on his social media handles. The 47-year-old actor recalled the memories from his first film in Bollywood and expressed how the time flew by.

Sonu Sood marks 19 years since his Bollywood debut

Shaheed-E-Azam was based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the film traced his life as well as his quest for India's independence. Sonu Sood was seen essaying the lead role of Bhagat Singh. Celebrating his 19 years in Bollywood, the actor wrote in the tweet: "Oh Wow, How time flies..This will always remain as one of my most special film #ShaheedEAzamBhagatSingh".

How time flies..This will always remain as one of my most special film❣️#ShaeedEAzamBhagatSingh https://t.co/UD0Aghh3Kn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2021

Sonu Sood has been winning several hearts for his philanthropic work ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in March 2020. From helping migrants to reach their respective hometowns and villages last year to providing oxygen cylinders in massive amounts for the patients this year, the actor is doing his every but for humanity. Recently he had appeared on the cover of Stardust magazine that said "Has real hero Sonu Sood stolen a march over the other 'reel' heroes?". Sharing the same Sood had revealed years ago he was rejected by the same magazine when he sent his photos for an audition. He wrote in the caption, "There was a day when I had sent my pictures from Punjab for an audition of Stardust, but got rejected. Today want to thank Stardust for this lovely cover. Humbled."

A look at Sonu Sood's movies

While Shaheed-E-Azam marked Sonu Sood's Bollywood debut, he was first introduced to acting with Telugu films Kallazagara and Nenjinile in 1999. After appearing in a handful of films in both Bollywood as well as South Cinema, Sood gained recognition for his role as Abhishek Bachchan's character's brother Gopal Singh in Mani Ratnam's 2004 film Yuva. He appeared in the role of the main antagonist 'Pasupathi' in the Telugu blockbuster film Arundhati which earned him the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Villain and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor-Telugu.

Sonu Sood's popular films include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodha Akhbar, Happy New Year, Dabangg, Simba, R..Rajkumar, Kung Fu Yoga, and many more. On the professional front, he was last seen in the Telugu comedy film Alludu Adhurs as Gaja which released on January 14, 2021. At present, he has the Telugu film Acharya, Hindi film Prithviraj and Tamil film Thamilrasan in his kitty.

