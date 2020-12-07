Sonu Sood Extends Support To Farmers Amidst Protests; Says 'Kisan Hai... Toh Hum Hain'

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter on December 7, 2020, speaking about the recent farmers' protest by Haryana and Punjab's farmers. Sonu Sood's Twitter post was written in the Devanagari script, where the actor penned, “Kisaan hai… toh hum hain” which directly translates to “We exist because farmers exist”. The quote was posted at 9:26 in the morning and has 55.4 K likes and 5.1 K retweets presently. It has garnered lots of comments from supporters of the farmers' protest, as well as fans of Sonu Sood who have appreciated the action.

Sonu Sood’s tweet on farmers' protest

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆ .. à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 7, 2020

Sonu Sood has been an active social worker in recent times, who has now voiced his opinion on the protest movement by Haryana and Punjab's farmers. The actor has put forth his belief that the farmer’s role is integral in both the economy and the lives of people. By saying “Kisaan hai toh hum hain”, he has attributed a value to the crucial part played by farmers in people’s lives at large. The tweet has been acknowledged by fans and followers who share the belief and has also grabbed the attention of the participants of the farmers protest.

Reactions to Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Replies to Sonu Sood’s status mostly consisted of encouragement for a farmer’s job. A reply said that a farmer “has to be an optimist”, and that he is simply a “handyman with a good sense of humus” of the soil. Another reply in the Hindi language said that “a farmer of the soil should not be buried into it”.

Sonu Sood has previously posted numerous tweets voicing his support for the farmers. In his tweet before the above, he opined that “a farmer’s status is no less than a parent’s”. The actor continues to extend his support to other social issues, like offering financial aid to patients who cannot afford treatment, amidst posting tweets in support of the farmers. Sonu Sood also tweeted about his belief that a farmer is the backbone of the country, by saying “Kisaan hai Hindustan”.

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤œà¤¼à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ª à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 5, 2020

