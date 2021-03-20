Sonu Sood Gets Honoured By Airline As Company Dedicates An Aircraft Livery To Him

Sonu Sood has been declared as the 'messiah' by many who he helped during the tough times of the countrywide lockdown and ongoing pandemic. The actor has been awarded several esteemed accolades for his contribution. Now, SpiceJet is all set to honour Sonu Sood as the aeroplane company dedicates a Boeing 737 aircraft in his name.

SpiceJet took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the aircraft making with Sonu Sood's name highlighted on it. In the video, the workers of SpiceJet are seen creating Sonu Sood's image on the aeroplane with words of gratitude that read, "A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood". The company also extended gratitude to the actor for his never-ending efforts for the people during tough times.

The official tweet read, "The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families, and more. While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft. Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion."

Sonu Sood pledges to change 10 crore lives in the next 5 years

Earlier, the actor in an Instagram post declared that he will change 10 crore lives in the next five years by providing employment opportunities. The actor announced that he will provide one lakh new jobs in the next few years. In the caption of the post, Sood wrote, "Naya saal, nayi ummiden aur nayi naukri ke avsar aur un avsaron ko aapke kareeb laate hue naye hum. Pravasi Rojgar ab hai Good Worker". (sic) His post garnered a lot of love from his fans and followers. Several celebrities like Sidhaant Kapoor, Pooja Batra and Suniel Shetty have also lauded him for his efforts. Shetty commented in the post by writing, "God Bless, Sonupa".

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in India, Sonu has been making efforts to help the underprivileged. He arranged the means of transport to send migrant workers to their hometown after they were stranded in the city. His most recent venture being the upcoming launch of India's latest blood bank. He took to Instagram to share a video to make an announcement of the same.