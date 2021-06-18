Sonu Sood Gifts Rs 3-crore Luxury Car To Son Eshaan? Watch Family Check Out New Arrival

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his helping many people around the world in the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid philantrophic initiatives for others, the actor had a special gesture for his family too. As per reports, he recently gifted a luxury car to his son Eshaan.

Sonu Sood’s new car?

A video has surfaced on social media where Sonu and his family could be seen checking out a new car. The Dabangg star, along with his wife Sonali and sons, reportedly received the delivery of their car a week back. The employees of the car company were seen explaining the features of the car, from the driving seat to the rear, while the Sood family could be seen getting in and coming out multiple times and asking questions.

Eshaan could be seen taking actve interest about the car as residents of the building gathered as well. Later, Sood Sr and Sood Jr set out on a drive.

It was being said that the car was a gift to Eshaan for his birthday, while some also highlighted the upcoming Father’s Day. The car is reportedly priced around Rs 2.5 crore-Rs 3 crore.

Sonu’s building in Mumbai has been at the centre of paparazzi attention for the past few days. Scores of people have been landing at the venue, and the actor has been courteous to step down to hear their pleas. Many have received help too.

This includes a couple from Bihar who had arrived ticketless, and went back after being gifted an e-rickshaw by Sonu. He also provided a job instantly on call to a job-seeker. He also fulfilled a cancer patient's wish to just meet the 47-year-old.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.