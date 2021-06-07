Sonu Sood Hails University Providing 'free Education' To Kids Who Lost Parents To COVID

Actor Sonu Sood who advocated free education to children who have lost their parents amid the pandemic took to Twitter and announced his collaboration with CT University in Punjab. The official Twitter handle of the university, shared their happiness while announcing the collaboration to provide the ‘'free education' mission of Sonu Sood for the students whose parents lost the battle against Covid-19.

Sonu Sood lauds university in Punjab for free education to kids

The actor was overwhelmed to see such a great response from the people after he started his plea on social media. For the unversed, Sonu had earlier shared a video on Instagram where he shared his concerns for the children who have lost both their parents amid these uncertain times and are facing the brunt of the pandemic which is affecting their career. Therefore, he had requested the government to make education completely free for such students so that they can have a bright future. Now seeing the university, taking a ‘revolutionary’ step forward, the actor shared his happiness and wrote, “This is a revolutionary step by @CT_University. I invite the rest of the universities, schools, and colleges to come forward in support of students who lost their parents in this pandemic. Together we can set an example and save many families. Join this mission with @SoodFoundation.”

CT University collaborates with the 'FREE Education' mission of Sonu Sood for the students whose parent lost the battle against Covid-19. A pledge for the Nation!

Register: https://t.co/5HbQCsgLaj@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/QJPixnjlUy — CT University (@CT_University) June 7, 2021

This is a revolutionary step by @CT_University. I invite rest of the universities, schools and colleges to come forward in support of students who lost their parents in this pandemic.

Together we can set an example and save many families. Join this mission with @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Y9tqTRSToD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2021

Previously, in a video, Sonu Sood said that a lot of people have lost their loved ones to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many of whom are young children who have lost their parents. He said, “Children, as young as 8, 10, and 12 years old, have lost a parent and in some cases, both the parents. I wonder what will happen to their future." So, he appealed to the government and those organisations that can secure their future and provide free education to them.

Earlier, Sood had shared a video supporting the ‘cancel CBSE board exams 2021’ movement. He said, "On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances." He also gave examples of countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico where exams were canceled despite a low number of Covid-19 cases.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram/PTI

