Sonu Sood Helps Man Reach Varanasi To Perform Last Rites Of Wife; Shares Pic From Train

Sonu Sood is winning hearts, every single day, by helping migrants reach their hometown amid lockdown. The actor has been actively engaging with followers on Twitter and executing transport immediately as someone asks for help.

A man reached out to Sonu Sood seeking help to reach Varanasi to perform his wife's last rites. The man wrote,"Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don't have any other option then you contact no."

Responding to him, Sonu Sood wrote that he will send him soon and on Friday, the family shared a selfie from the train thanking the actor for arranging transport.

I am happy that they are heading home.. Stay blessed. God bless you🙏 https://t.co/dFsguZxpew — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

I am sorry for the loss. 🙏 will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

With the actor being termed as a ‘real life hero’, a majority of these memes has been praising him with that title and comparing him to superheroes. In a recent caricature, Sonu was put in the same league as that Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America and Iron Man. The netizen called the Dabangg star as the ‘real hero’ and putting him in the centre, added that he had left the 'sci-fi superheroes' behind. Sonu replied that he was not the superhero, but called the migrants as those deserving of the title. With many migrants walking back home during the lockdown, Sonu wrote that they had the courage to ‘measure the country on foot’.

Real Super Heroes are our migrants not me.. they are the ones who have the courage to measure our country on foot.🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/ehYUgFfzBE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

Sonu Sood's responses on Twitter

That little angel😇..those eyes filled with love keep me on my toes ❣️ have a safe journey my friend. See you soon 🤗 https://t.co/7dSVDnRNGm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 12, 2020

I am glad they will see their families soon ❣️ Chalo... now we have a home in Jabalpur too. God bless you all 🙏 @NeetiGoel2 https://t.co/H1OuVjhsCA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 12, 2020

Sonu Sood extends help to netizen requesting to go home for grandmother's last rites

