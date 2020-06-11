Sonu Sood Extends Help To Netizen Requesting To Go Home For Grandmother's Last Rites

Sonu Sood recently extended help to a netizen who has requested him to help him to go to his native place from Delhi. The actor took to his Twitter to ask for details from the netizen named Ritesh Choubey. Ritesh mentioned that he is seeking help to reach his native place for his grandmother’s last rites.

In the tweet, the netizen wrote that his native place is in Buxar district of Bihar. He also informed that his grandmother died on June 10, 2020. He informed that there is no mode of transportation available from Delhi. Ritesh asked Sonu Sood to help him reach his native place for his grandmother’s last rites. Sonu Sood responded to the tweet and asked him to send his details. He also said that hopefully, he will reach home today. He also paid his respects to the netizen’s grandmother.

Details bhejo. Hopefully you will go today. Sorry to hear about your dadi.. may her soul rest in peace. https://t.co/fFdyotkUfk — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2020

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a real-life hero by people for all his efforts for the migrant workers. The actor did not just stop at arranging transports and food facilities but also launched a helpline number for people to contact him with their needs. The actor is also taking care of all their travel paperwork and medical reports of the travellers. After all of this, when Sonu Sood found out that a few girls were stuck in Kerala, the actor made arrangements to airlift 177 girls and transferred them to Bhubaneshwar. Sonu Sood reportedly works 22 hours a day to get everything in order. He has sent busses to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan as well as Jharkhand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2020, lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night. Sonu Sood at 2 AM on May 31, 2020, visited Thane station to bid adieu to 1000 migrants who were returning home under his #GharBhejo initiative to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Talking about it, Sood, in a statement, said, "The trains left today from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the migrants travelling. We have arranged meal kits and sanitisers for all our travellers. I thank the Maharashtra Government for their support."

