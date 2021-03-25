Sonu Sood 'humbled' To Be Honoured As 'COVID-19 Hero' At Forbes Leadership Awards

Actor Sonu Sood's humanitarian work is gaining more popularity among his fans from all across. The actor who ran errands to help the poor and the needy during the coronavirus lockdown last year has been receiving honours where his gestures were acknowledged. Recently the Dabangg actor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the honour that he received at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021.

Sonu Sood receives honour from Forbes

The actor shared the award that he received which has his name engraved along with "Covid-19 hero". The actor who was overwhelmed to receive such an honour, captioned the post as "Humbled." Apart from receiving the award, the actor spoke about the work in progress for the migrant workers and the needy. According to the Facebook page of Forbes India, Sonu spoke on the Pravasirajgar and claimed to "connect with almost 10 crore people in the next five years. Migrant workers will have a digital identity that will track their working hours, health care benefits, & upscale their lives."

Apart from this, he also spoke about the shift from growth to survival to growth again. "From day 1 we could see that they were helpless. They didn't have money, any means to go back home and they were clueless about what to do. All we needed was to come out of our control zone to help them," he concluded. READ | Sonu Sood gets honoured by airline as company dedicates an aircraft livery to him

The actor who has been hailed as a hero by his fans on social media has been acknowledged before as well for his strenuous efforts to help people in need. The actor was earlier awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab. Sonu Sood received the award at a virtual ceremony for selflessly helping stranded migrants during the pandemic by arranging food, buses, trains, and chartered flights for them and providing them job opportunities for better livelihood. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who has starred in a number of Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya opposite megastar Chiranjeevi. Sonu Sood is best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year, and Simmba, among many others.

