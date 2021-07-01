Sonu Sood Launches Free CA Education For Aspiring Students, Says 'we Need Bright CA's'

Actor Sonu Sood who is running errands to help the people amid the ongoing pandemic has proved to be a source of inspiration for many. From supplying medical equipment to the patients in need to set up oxygen plants in various states across the country, the actor has claimed a huge fan following. Setting his foot in the educational field, the actor took to Instagram and announced about giving free CA education.

Sonu Sood to provide free CA education, coaching and placement

After helping several IAS aspirants, the actor started the new initiative to help people showcase their talents and it increases employment opportunities. This new initiative under the ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ along with the actor will be helping the CA aspiring students to get internship opportunities, coaching, and placements. To register for the same, one has to go to soodcharityfoundation.org. While captioning the poster, the Happy New Year actor wrote, “For India's Economy to grow, we need bright CA's. A small step.” His fans were quick to hail his initiative and were quick to react. One of the users wrote, “proud of you sir,” while the other praised his sincere efforts and wrote, “ awesome sir.”

Previously, he announced a scholarship for free coaching for Indian Administrative Services aspirants. Sonu announced ‘Sambhavam’, to provide free coaching scholarships for students who wish to give exams like the UPSC and join the IAS. The 47-year-old wrote, ‘Karni hai IAS ki tayyari. Hum lenge aapki zimmedari’ (if you wish to prepare for IAS, we will take your responsibility) sic.” Sonu Sood has even collaborated with a university to provide free education to students, who had lost their parents to COVID-19. He had called it a 'revolutionary step' and written, "I invite rest of the universities, schools, and colleges to come forward in support of students who lost their parents in this pandemic. Together we can set an example and save many families."

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD.Instagram/Twitter/ANI

