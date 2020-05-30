Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra Governor; Briefs About His Efforts To Help Migrant Workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. He briefed the Governor about his work to help migrant workers

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. He briefed the Governor about his work to help migrant workers reach their home states and provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him complete support in his endeavors.

 

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday came to the rescue of 167 migrants stuck in Kerala by arranging a special chartered flight to help them reach their homes in Odisha. The group, comprising of 147 women and 20 men, were airlifted by an Air Asia chartered flight from Kochi to the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

"When I decided to come forward in support of these migrant workers who have been stranded, all that I had in my mind was how I can help reunite them with their families and homes," Sonu said in a statement. The Bollywood star thanked the national carrier for its "immediate response and interest in supporting this endeavour".

Sonu and his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts with their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative. The actor facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP. Recently, he launched a toll free helpline to help migrants reach their homes. 

(with PTI inputs) 

