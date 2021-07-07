Sonu Sood Meets KT Rama Rao In Hyderabad, Gets Felicitated For COVID Relief Work

Actor Sonu Sood who has been receiving respect and honour from people all across recently met Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the Minister appreciated the film actor for his social service activities and felicitated him. He also enquired as to how the film actor was responding to each request from people in different parts of the country. Sonu Sood took to Twitter and shared pictures from their meeting where the two can be seen discussing development.

Sonu Sood meets Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad

During a tete-a-tete between them, the minister appreciated the humanitarian work being done by Sood especially during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. In one of the pictures, Sonu and Rama Rao can be seen indulging in a serious conversation. While the others were from the felicitation ceremony, where the actor was presented with a shawl and an award for his humanitarian and noble work towards the people.

Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2TAM0yWZPz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021

While thanking the minister for his ‘warmth’ and ‘hospitality’, Sonu wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS, I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the Almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy.” While KTR Rama Rao immediately reacted to the kind words of the Simmba actor and wrote, “Great meeting you too brother. Your selfless service & passion to serve the people in distress are admirable Let’s stay in touch and take forward the ideas we had discussed.” Apart from the two, the meeting also consisted of minister V Srinivas Goud and K Naveen Kumar.

Great meeting you too brother. Your selfless service & passion to serve the people in distress are admirable



Let’s stay in touch and take forward the ideas we had discussed https://t.co/D9Uxxc637Y — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2021

Noted Bollywood Actor @SonuSood met Minister @KTRTRS in Hyderabad today. During the meeting, Minister appreciated Mr. Sonu Sood for his social service activities, especially during the #Covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GjJCpVUeNe — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 6, 2021

During the meeting, Sonu Sood was impressed with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for playing a proactive role in drawing the attention of multinational companies and getting their investments into Telangana. Meanwhile, the actor also hailed the minister for playing an important role during the pandemic by making him available to the people through social media. Sonu Sood told a Telnaga publication that despite being a busy politician, Minister KT Rama Rao is available to the needy through different platforms and lends a helping hand which is why he holds great respect for him.

