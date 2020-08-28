Sonu Sood Offers Help To JEE, NEET Aspirants From 3 States; Says 'no One Should Miss Exam'

The decision of the government to go ahead with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic is currently mired in controversy. Apart from students and their parents, even politicians, film stars and netizens too have been raising their voice. One of those names to seek a postponement, Sonu Sood, has now decided to help the students from flood-hit states travel to the examination centres.

READ: IIT Delhi Director: Further Delay In Conducting NEET, JEE Can Have Serious Repercussions

Sonu Sood to help students

Sonu Sood reacted to a video of a student talking about not having funds to travel to the examination centre, amid the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued threat. The actor wrote that he is willing to help all those students who are stuck in flood-hit regions of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat.

The Dabangg star tweeted that he is ready to make travel arrangements to reach the centres, urging them to inform him about the areas of travel. He added that no one should be missing the exams for the lack of resources.

Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources🇮🇳 https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

Sonu has been termed as a 'real life hero' in the COVID-19 pandemic, as he arranged buses, trains and flights to help migrant workers and other stranded persons head back to their hometowns.

Sonu had earlier stated that it was an examination for not just the students, but also for the government, something they could succeed in by postponing the exams by 60 days He added that it was not wrong if the students were raising their voice, requesting the government for postponement of the exams, and that their passion be dealt with calmness as the students were the 'future of the nation.' He had cited that floods in Bihar had rendered many villages shut, and the safety of the students was important.

READ: Hemant Soren Writes To Pokhriyal, Seeks Postponement Of NEET, JEE Exams

The Chief Ministers of numerous states and many other politicians have sought the postponement of the exams. However, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has ruled out the chances of a postponement, assuring of all safety protocols being followed during the examinations.

The JEE Main is scheduled to take place between September 1-6, while NEET will be held on September 13.

READ: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Urges Govt To 'postpone Exams For 60 Days'

READ: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Highlights Bihar Floods, Says, 'Exams Should Be Postponed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.