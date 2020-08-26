NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Urges Govt To 'postpone Exams For 60 Days'

The ongoing protest by the students of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) demanding cancellation or postponement of the examination, received support from actor Sonu Sood. Voicing his support on the same, Sonu shared a post on Twitter where he urged the government to think about their decision of conducting the exams. The Dabangg actor wrote that this is not just the exams of the students, but an "examination of the government" too.

Sonu Sood requests to postpone NEET and JEE exams

Further, the actor urged the concerned authorities to rethink their decision as he feels that the government can excel by postponing the JEE and NEET examination for 60 days. At last, the actor explained that during this time period, the students can prepare hard for the examination and can score well. Apart from this, the actor shared another post on the micro-blogging site while elucidating upon the fact that it’s the youth of any country that shapes the future of that nation.

This is not an examination only for students.

It’s an examination for the Government too.

Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days.

Make it happen and bring those smiles back.

Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

In the post, Sonu Sood wrote that the strength of the youth is the future of the tomorrow of the nation is the future of the country. The actor further mentioned that it’s the responsibility of the people to channelize their talent and strength to put it on positive forces. At last, the Entertainment actor wrote that if the students are trying to reach out to the government then there is nothing wrong with the fact because, in the end, the decision will be made If in the interest of the student.

युवा पीढ़ी की ताकत पर हमारा कल है। हमारी जिम्मेदारी है कि इनके जोश को होश के साथ आगे बढ़ा सके।सकारात्मक ताकतों पर लगा सके।अगर युवापन सरकार तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने की कोशिश कर रहा है तो क्या गलत कर रहा है। विश्वास है कि संवाद बनेगा और स्टूडेंट के हित में फैसला होगा #PostponeJEE_NEET — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

This is not the first stand of the actor towards the growing protest of the students for the postponement of the JEE and NEET examination. Earlier, on August 25, the actor had shared a post on Twitter to express his opinion on the ongoing controversy. Sood asserted that 'postponing' the exams would be in the favour of children who come from 'remote areas'. He wrote, "The children who appear for the examination come from remote areas. If there is a flood in some villages in Bihar, then there is a complete arrest in any district. Yes, the examination is necessary but the protection of those young shoulders is equally important. When everything has come to a halt in front of nature, then exams should also be postponed for some time"

Amid soaring coronavirus cases, it is believed that if the examinations are conducted then lives of around 25 lakh candidates will be at risk. The students have argued that with the evidence of the virus being airborne, conducting an exam of such a magnitude will only result in a disaster. Parents are equally worried and have argued that with huge crowds, social distancing will naturally take a backseat, especially with the amount of stress and anxiety that the aspirants will be going through.

