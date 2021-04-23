Sonu Sood On Struggle To Provide Beds, Oxygen: 'Sometimes I Pass, Sometimes I Fail'

Currently, India is grappling with the dangerous second wave of COVID-19, and the shortage of Remdesivir medicine and oxygen is a major challenge for the government. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who is known to help poor and needy people amid the pandemic took to Twitter and spoke about how he is struggling to meet the mark and expectations of the people each day while helping them with the necessities.

Sonu Sood's positive note about helping COVID-19 patients

“Oxygen, Remdesivir, and Beds. Morning to mid-night to next morning. Just these 3 words. Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail. But I will keep trying. God bless you all. I am with you,” she tweeted. The actor who is himself battling with the virus earlier managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds but hoped to do even better. The actor has been making his work public by sharing statistics of the number of requests he has been receiving from COVID-19 patients and how many he succeeded in fulfilling. On April 20, he shared his satisfaction with improving and helping with 204 emergency beds out of 417 requests he received. A day later, Sonu tweeted that he succeeded in arranging 93/127 requests for oxygen, 83/527 requests for Remdesivir, and 196/422 requests for beds.

Oxygen, Remdesivir and Beds.

Morning to mid night to next morning.

Just these 3 words.

Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail.

But I will keep trying.

God bless you all.

Iam with you ,ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2021

The actor who has been personally reaching out to people to help them during emergency recently spoke about making a vaccine for all amid controversy over Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India’s different prices for Central, State Governments, and private hospitals. "Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated," he had written. Meanwhile, the actor has also been a part of the 'biggest vaccination drive' to spread awareness about the importance to get the jab, as he took the first dose.

India’s COVID-19 tally

India on April 22 recorded over 3.14 lakh new infections pushing the country's Coronavirus tally to 1,59,30,965, according to the Union Health Ministry. Over 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours and the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities. The nation is currently battling 22,91,428 active cases comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent. On the COVID vaccine front, over 13.23 Crore doses were administered.



(Image credit: PTI)

