Sonu Sood Personally Visits The Train Station As He Sends Over 1000 Migrants To UP & Bihar

Bollywood actor and every migrant's messiah Sonu Sood at 2 AM on Monday visited Thane station to bid adieu to 1000 migrants who were returning home under his #GharBhejo initiative to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Talking about it, Sood in a statement said, "The trains left today from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with the migrants travelling. We have arranged meal kits and sanitisers for all our travellers. I thank the Maharashtra Government for their support."

After sending the migrants via flight and buses, Sood arranfed two trains on Monday for them to go back home. He added, "I'm making sure to do everything in my capacity to help our migrants as they're the real heroes who're battling COVID - 19 so bravely. I've pledged to not stop until the last migrant reaches home."

Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel's #GharBhejo initiative has come out as a lifesaver for several Indians in these trying times of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been appreciated for his efforts from the Maharashtra Governor, Governor of Punjab, honourable CM of Odisha, honourable CM Of Punjab, top political leaders & the film fraternity.

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a real-life hero by people for all his efforts for the migrant workers. The actor did not just stop at arranging transports and food facilities but also launched a helpline number for people to contact him with their needs. The actor is also taking care of all their travel paperwork and medical reports of the travellers. After all of this, when Sonu Sood found out that a few girls were stuck in Kerala, the actor made arrangements to airlift 177 girls and transferred them to Bhubaneshwar.

