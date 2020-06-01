Sonu Sood Has 'best Solution' For Woman Fed Up Of Quarantining With Her Husband

With the entire country fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, the migrant workers were stuck at different places unable to reach their hometowns due to the lockdown. Actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and has been actively arranging food and transport facilities for them to be able to reach their hometowns safely. People are also reaching out to him on Twitter and some users have hilarious requests to ask.

Sonu Sood has 'best solution' for woman fed up with her husband

One Twitter user seems to be fed up with quarantining with her husband and asked Sonu Sood to help her. She took to her social media and asked the actor for help through Twitter. Responding to her tweets, Sood had the best solution for her and her husband and proposed sending them to Goa together. From being asked for help in reaching a liquor store to a parlour, he has received all kinds of absurd requests from people.

I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa😂 What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a real-life hero by people for all his efforts for the migrant workers. The actor did not just stop at arranging transports and food facilities but also launched a helpline number for people to contact him with their needs. The actor is also taking care of all their travel paperwork and medical reports of the travellers. After all of this, when Sonu Sood found out that a few girls were stuck in Kerala, the actor made arrangements to airlift 177 girls and transferred them to Bhubaneshwar.

Meanwhile, it recently made news when a migrant woman named her child 'Sonu Sood' because the actor helped her reach her village. When he said that the name could probably be Sonu Srivastava instead of Sonu Sood, the family revealed that they decided to use his entire name and named the child Sonu Sood Srivastava. He revealed in an interview that he was touched by the gesture.

Sonu Sood revealed in an interview that his wife notes it down when he gets a call on his helpline and his kids make a list of who will go on which bus. The actor said that it reminded him of his early days when he saw the pictures of their suffering and read the heart-wrenching stories of how they are walking thousands of miles without food and water. He revealed that he intends to work until the last migrant reaches his hometown. He said that it is something really close to his heart and that he will give it his all.

