'Sonu Sood, Please Send Cyclone Nisarga Home': Actor Replies To Fans' Trending Meme

With Maharashtra fighting cyclone Nisarga, Twitterati tried finding some humour to tackle the stressful situation and used Sonu Sood's picture which showed him looking at the ocean. A meme started trending with that picture that said, "Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home."

Along with the meme, fans also dropped in tweets that said, "@SonuSood the cyclone has lost its path.. please help him to find his home. Mother Hurricane is waiting for his return." Responding to the hilarious meme, Sood gave a funny reply too. He wrote, "I will drop him too" (with a laughing out loud emoji). Sonu's response received over 9,000 likes on Twitter. Take a look —

There is a bigger force that’s protecting all of us 🙏 https://t.co/MEYT2yss1W — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2020

Fans Reactions

Sonu sood please send cyclone nisarg from Mumbai .need of the hour🙏🙏🙏 #CycloneNisarg — aasim abdullah (@aasimabdullah2) June 3, 2020

@SonuSood sonu bhai Nisarg cyclone ko fir se uske ghar return bhej do..... please sir dua mikegi apko 😭😭🤣🤣 — vipulmore (@33_vipul) June 3, 2020

Landfall process started

According to the India Meteorological Department, the landfall process of Cyclone Nisarga has begun after hitting Alibaug and will continue for three hours. The IMD further informed that the centre (eye) of the severe Cyclone Nisarga is very close to Maharashtra coast and the northeast sector of the eye of the severe cyclonic storm is entering into the land.

The right side of the wall cloud region passed through coastal Maharashtra covering the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane district during the next 3 hours, IMD said. It also shared satellite images of the wall cloud moving across the sky across Maharashtra. A wall cloud is a large and lowered cloud that often leads to tornadoes and cyclones.

