Sonu Sood Praises Swarnim Seva At Hyderabad Airport, Suggests Other States To 'follow'

Sonu Sood on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to praise a unique passenger-focused service — Swarnim Seva — that was launched in December by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in collaboration with GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL). Sood called the service 'commendable' and suggested that all States should follow this.

In response, the Hyderabad International airport wrote, "You have been an inspiration yourself when it comes to serving the society. This recognition coming from you is a bouquet of praises in itself. Thank you for the encouragement. This will fuel us to go even stronger in our efforts towards exceptional customer service." [sic]

CISF in December commenced Swarnim Sewa with an objective to provide special service to the passengers in need of help at the airport for a pleasant experience. To facilitate the passengers, a team of CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel has been formed and deployed at the Airport, who would be pro-actively helping out the passengers in need round the clock.

This service will especially help the passengers who are PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility); senior or aged passengers travelling alone; pregnant women; women with infants; first-time travellers and children travelling alone; and other passengers in distress. Any passenger in need at Hyderabad International Airport will be assisted and escorted by CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel at all passenger touchpoints in the Passenger Terminal Building, where the passenger might face difficulties (viz. departure gates, baggage check-in, and security points).

