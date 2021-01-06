Chiranjeevi shares temple set from 'Acharya', co-actor Sonu Sood says 'One of the best'

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on January 6 and gave a tantalizing glimpse of the sets of his upcoming film Acharya. The video showed the set of a temple set by the art direction department. The actor who was so much in awe of the magnanimous set that he could not control himself and shared a sneak peek with fans.

The video showed several pictures and videos of the set converted into a temple. Several pictures of the beautiful hand made idols of god and goddess were also seen engraved in the temples. Sharing a video consisting of his voice-over while describing the beauty of the set, the actor wrote, “The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all.”

The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all. pic.twitter.com/P4psg5TDVn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 6, 2021

In the video, the actor said, “A massive temple set has been built on 20 acres for the film. The detailing on this temple truly blew me away. So I decided to click the beauty to share it with you all. Suresh and Koratala Siva have to be lauded for building and envisioning this temple town. I must also laud the producers and hope the audience also enjoys it on-screen as much as I enjoyed shooting in it.”

Actor Sonu Sood who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the upcoming film took to Twitter and quickly hailed the director Koratala Siva for recreating the magic. In his post, he wrote, “One of the best sets ever. Been a pleasure to shoot on this magnificent set with you and the magician Koaratala Siva.

Been a pleasure to shoot on this magnificent set with you and the magician @sivakoratala sir. https://t.co/5GcUbiWq5c — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonu who recently released his book ‘I am no Messiah’ has been receiving appreciation from the stalwarts of the entertainment industry and one such was megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter and shared a picture where Sonu Sood can be seen gifting the former his signed copy of the autobiography. While captioning the post, the senior actor praised his work towards the people in need. The senior actor congratulated the actor and acknowledged his work done amid the coronavirus lockdown. In return for the kind words, Sonu Sood expressed his gratitude towards him.

Congratulations @Sonusood on your book #IamNoMessiah You proved yet again that Heroes are made, Not born. You truly rose to the occasion & helped thousands.Your journey will surely inspire. #IAmNoMessiah in English https://t.co/0ezggmQiLe and Hindi https://t.co/KNhVd7FnJF pic.twitter.com/zRsQSSM16y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2020

