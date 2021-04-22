Sonu Sood Responds To Twitter User Who Suggested To Him To Join Politics

Sonu Sood, whose philanthropic mission had started while helping migrants during the coronavirus lockdown last year, has stepped up again amid the current crisis. Seeing the efforts he is putting in a Twitter user suggested he join politics, considering he has created a huge platform now.

Responding to this query, Sonu Sood wrote, "Politics happens on the platform. And work on the ground." Sood's reply received over 14,000 likes within a few hours and over 1500 retweets.

Sonu Sood arranges help for COVID-19 patients

Sonu has been sharing daily statistics of the number of requests he has been receiving from COVID-19 patients and how many he succeeded in fulfilling. After arranging ‘just’ 112 beds out of 570 requests on April 19 and ‘just’ 18 Remdisivir injections out of 1477 requests, the Dabangg star expressed his disappointment about ‘our failure’ and that of the healthcare system. On Tuesday, he shared his satisfaction on improving and helping with 204 emergency beds out of 417 requests he received. A day later, Sonu tweeted that he succeeded in arranging 93/127 requests for oxygen, 83/527 requests for Remdesivir and 196/422 requests for beds.

He tweeted, “I wish we could have done better. Tomorrow will be better.”

The actor has been personally replying to many netizens who have been tweeting to him for help. He has been assuring them with words like ‘Keep patience’, ‘I will help’ and the ‘injection will reach you soon.'

Sonu also tweeted recently that the vaccine should be free for all amid controversy over Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India’s different prices for Central, State governments and private hospitals. "Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated," he had written.

