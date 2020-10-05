Sonu Sood Shares BTS Pic With Director Krish From Sets Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently shared a BTS throwback picture with director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi from the sets of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Sonu Sood had shot for several scenes in the movie, however, the actor later backed off from the project. Take a look at Sonu Sood’s post:

Sonu Sood's post

The picture features Sonu Sood flaunting his toned body, as he takes a walk with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, who is professionally known as Krish. In his caption, Sonu Sood asked fans to 'walk towards the good' in life to ‘arrive’ one day. Soon after Sonu Sood shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and inquired whether he was shooting for a new film. Some fans also lauded actor’s love for fitness. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sonu Sood’s post:

Fans React

Sonu Sood recently made it to the news when he spoke about how his journey into the movie world started, in a recent episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha. Recalling the time when he bagged his first role in a South Indian film, Sonu Sood revealed that his mother presented him a book on ‘How to learn Tamil’.

He added that he reached the sets, after thoroughly reading the book and preparing some notes. Furthermore, Sonu revealed that after the makers of the film confirmed his role in the movie, he contacted everyone he knew, informing them of his first major break.

On the professional front:

In Bollywood, Sonu was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles, Simmba follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. Originally written by Puri Jagannadh and Vakkantham Vamsi, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor will be next seen in Prithiviraj.

(Image credits: Sonu Sood Instagram)

