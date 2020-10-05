Quad Nation Foreign Ministers To Discuss Thwarting China's Aggression In Indo-Pacific

Faced with China’s increased aggressive and illegal actions in the Indo-Pacific region, the upcoming quad meeting which will include foreign ministers from India, US, Japan and Australia will focus the next steps needed to be taken to counter Beijing. The meeting between the foreign ministers of these four nations comes as China attempts to use its military and economic influence to dominate the Indo-Pacific region.

Chinese aggression at its peak

Earlier in July, US Secretary Mike Pompeo had proposed the formal termination of 40 years of US policy of engagement with Beijing. He said, "We, the freedom-loving nations of the world, must induce China to change, just as President (Richard) Nixon wanted. We must induce China to change in more creative and assertive ways because Beijing's actions threaten our people and our prosperity. We must start by changing how our people and our partners perceive the Chinese Communist Party”.

In addition to that, September 16 saw the introduction of a new bill by US Congressman Tom Tiffany wherein she urger Washington to disregard China’s ‘One China policy’ and resume full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China has long considered the small island of Taiwan to be a part of it and has repeatedly stated its intentions of bringing Taiwan back under its control, no matter the cost.

Meanwhile, India-China relations have also suffered in recent months, following a tense military stand-off in the Galwan Valley after Chinese soldiers attacked Indian Army Personnel. The unprovoked Chinese aggression against Indian soldiers resulted in the death of 20 soldiers.

US slams Hong Kong Authorities

In the latest development, the United States has condemned Hong Kong’s government for the arrest of 80 demonstrators for taking part in an allegedly unauthorised pro-democracy demonstration on China’s National Day on Thursday, October 1.The US has also accused Hong Kong authorities of using law enforcement for political purposes that go against the rule of law.

In the past months, Hong Kong has become a subject of contention between the US and China following the passing of the controversial national security law.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

