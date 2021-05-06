Sonu Sood Shares Biggest Lesson Learnt Amid COVID Crisis, Fans Call Him 'messenger Of God'

Sonu Sood has been helping the people since last year amid the deadly COVID-19 crisis in India. The actor is flooded with several requests asking for help on social media every day. The actor has been trying to help the maximum number of people in whatever ways he can. The actor recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he learned the biggest lesson during the COVID-19 crisis in India. Here is a look at what Sonu Sood had to say about it.

Sonu Sood shares his biggest lesson of life

Sonu Sood has often been referred to as the 'messiah for the people in need' during the current pandemic situation. In the past few days, social media is flooded with requests for oxygen cylinders and resources for COVID-19. Sonu Sood is also getting requests for providing oxygen cylinders from all over India. The actor recently shared that he has learned the biggest lesson of his life that the cost of one life is equivalent to one oxygen cylinder. Sonu Sood's latest tweet read as, “जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा सबक : 1 जान की कीमत = 1 ऑक्सिजन सिलेंडर । (Life's biggest lesson: Price of 1 life = 1 oxygen cylinder.)” Here is a look at Sonu Sood's Twitter.

Sonu Sood's latest tweet

जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा सबक :



1 जान की कीमत = 1 ऑक्सिजन सिलेंडर । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 5, 2021

Netizens praise the actor's efforts

A soon as the actor shared this tweet from his official handle, Sonu Sood's Twitter post was flooded with people praising the actor. Several netizens took to the thread of his tweet and praised him for helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of users also shared their requirements for oxygen in the thread of the tweet. One of the users wrote, “I used to believe the purpose of life is to be happy but not more. “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well”. Thank you @SonuSood for changing meaning of life”. One such user referred to him as the ‘real messenger of god’. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Sonu Sood's Twitter.

I used to believe the purpose of life is to be happy but not more. “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well”. Thank you @SonuSood for changing meaning of life — ✨ Sue ✨ (@Sue_Only1) May 5, 2021

Sir, we people didn't see the God ,but looking at your pro-active support to all needy 1 we can say you are real Messenger of God 🙏🙏🙏 — Gopal Pandey (@GopalPa59806301) May 6, 2021

U are the living God... an extra ordinary person,u CARVED A NICHE in people's heart by showing your gratitude and helping nature...when no one was hearing people's cry-u were the first one to help out..god bless u sir

A PEOPLE'S SAVIOUR🙏 — Mankar Niraj (@MankarNiraj1) May 5, 2021

Sonu Sood consoles relatives of COVID-19 patients seeking help outside his house

Viral Bhayani recently shared a video that showed relatives of COVID-19 people gathering outside his house to seek help. Sonu Sood is seen consoling a group of people who flocked outside his building and addressed the crowd. In Sonu Sood's video, he is heard saying Kisiko Koi Bhi Takleef Aaye to Batadijiyega. Main Khada Hoon Aapke Sath. (If any one of you needs any kind of help, feel free to reach out. I am standing by your side)" Here is a look at the actor’s video.

Sonu Sood's video

IMAGE: Sonu Sood's Instagram

