Sonu Sood Shares Dilemma Of Not Being Able To Arrange Required Healthcare Facilities

Sonu Sood has been helping out the needy from the very first day of the pandemic and as the actor recently tested positive for COVID-19, he promised everyone that he will continue to help them despite being tested positive. The actor recently expressed his ordeal for not being able to help the needy and even mentioned the failure of the healthcare system.

Sonu Sood depicts the failure of the health care system

Today :



Request for beds : 570

I could arrange just: 112



Requests for Remdesivir :1477

I could arrange just : 18



Yes we have failed

So is our health care system.ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 19, 2021

Sonu Sood recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a piece of note stating the recent update on some of the necessary health care facilities and equipment. In the post, he mentioned that he received a request for 570 beds but he could only arrange 112. He further stated that he received a request for 1477 Remdesivir but he could only manage to get 18. He then added how they had failed and so had the health care system.

As Sonu Sood’s Twitter is swamped with numerous amount of messages from people asking for help from the actor, the actor has also been quite active in helping as many people as possible and has even been sharing updates on the availability of resources and other health care facilities. In return, the actor is also receiving help from other people who have been updating him on the availability of facilities around them.

Numerous people took to Sonu Sood’s Twitter handle and stated that he hadn’t failed but others had failed to become a good person like him. Some of them even encouraged the actor to keep doing his best like he managed to do it alone in the initial days. Many of them even came forward to lend their support to others and stated in the comments about the availability of resources with them while many others urged for Sonu Sood’s support stating the needs for their near and dear ones. Some of the fans also dropped in messages to motivate others on how one should not lose hope as it might be a tough day at present, but it might not be the same tomorrow. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sonu Sood’s Twitter post and see how numerous people came out in support of the actor.

