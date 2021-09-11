Sonu Sood Shares 'Historic Picture' From His First-ever Professional Photoshoot

Sonu Sood has forged an enviable resume in the Indian film industry by featuring in a broad genre of movies across several regional languages of India. Establishing himself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, success did not come easy to Sood as he kickstarted his career in showbiz through modelling gigs. In the past, he has shared several snaps from his past gigs flaunting his modelling skills. Continuing the saga, Sood recently added another picture to his social media album. Take a look here.

Sonu Sood's first-ever professional photoshoot

The 48-year-old actor is known for her stellar acting and versatility to play any role across the acting spectrum. But did you know he kickstarted his career in the entertainment industry through modelling? Taking to his Instagram, Sood shared a throwback image from his first-ever professional photoshoot. In the picture, the actor sported a black sando and leaning forward on a table.

Sharing the picture, he poked fun at his empty eyes by comparing them to a lamp in the background with no light bulb. He wrote, ''A historic picture from the first so called “Professional“ portfolio. And I thought there can’t be a better picture than this 🤣😂 No wonder my mind was acting like a light stand in the background which is without a bulb.''

Netizens' reaction to Sonu Sood's picture

The comment section was torn between people sharing Sood's humour and swooning over his younger looks. Renowned choreographer Farah Kunder was quick to comment by writing, ''This photo is epic!!!' while another fan wrote, ''Old is gold''. One user appreciated Sood's funny caption writing, ''Hahahha the caption…'' while another fan wrote, ''Hehehe cute'''

More on Sonu Sood's modelling pictures

This is not the first time that the actor has graced his fans' timeline with his throwback pictures from his modelling days. Writing, ''#Throwback to the modelling days in Mumbai'', he shared multiple pictures from his professional photoshoot. Fans were also treated with pictures of a younger Sonu Sood where he can be seen playing with his younger sister.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy filming for movies including Acharya, Prithviraj and Thamezharasan.

IMAGE- SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM