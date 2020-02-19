Sonu Sood Reunites With Akshay Kumar For 'Prithviraj', Hopes To Recreate Magic Onscreen

Sonu Sood is famous for his roles as an antagonist in several films. He gained massive popularity after his role in Dabangg. Since then, he has starred in various films portraying different roles. Fans of the actor often praise him for the vibe he brings on-screen with his characters. According to a news portal, Sonu will be seen next in Prithviraj alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar.

Sonu Sood on reuniting with Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

In an interview with a news portal, Sonu spoke about his excitement to star in a film with Akshay Kumar once again. In the past, the two actors have worked on films like Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back. Fans also loved the equation between the actors. Thus, he was quoted saying that he will try to bring back the same magic that Sonu and Akshay bring on-screen whenever they star together.

The actor further said that the shoot for the film is on and even revealed that it is one of the most expensive films to come out of Bollywood. Sonu added that he and Akshay Kumar have worked in several films in the past which went on to become huge hits and he aims to repeat that feat again.

As of now, not much is known about the characters in Prithviraj; however, according to a news portal, Sonu will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. The film is being directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi, who was praised by Sonu later in the same interview. The Simmba antagonist said that he feels as if Aditya Chopra and Dwivedi are masters of their craft. He further said that he feels the duo will make sure that the film goes on to become a big hit.

On the work front, Sonu will be producing a biopic on PV Sindhu and that the film is currently in the pre-production stage. He said that he will begin the shooting for two South Indian films in this year itself which will also be backed by his home production. The actor revealed that he is quite excited and called this year to be of important significance to him.

