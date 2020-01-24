Sonu Nigam And Other Popular Indian Music Icons Who Shaped The 90s

The 90s was a significant decade for the music industry in India as it witnessed a wide variety of songs and composers. It has helped shape an entire generation and the future of music as well. There have been many popular icons in the 90s who dominated the industry with their incredible talent. Some of these popular artists are still active. The musical echoes of these singers are still heard as time flies. So here’s a look at some of the Indian singing sensations of the 90s.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is considered to be among the greatest singers in India. He sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films. He has also sung in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and various Indian languages. The singer has also won several accolades. He is noted for his distinctive melodious voice. He has also appeared in television shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He was one of the singers who ruled the 90s and still has a strong standing in the music industry.

Jatin-Lalit

Jatin–Lalit are an Indian film music director duo consisting of Jatin Pandit and his brother Lalit. They rose to popularity in the 90s. They have written the widely popular scores for films such as Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sarfarosh, and Fanaa. Over their 16-year career, their soundtracks sold well over 50 million units worldwide. They’ve also won the Bollywood movie award for the Best music director.

Nadeem-Shravan

Nadeem Akhtar Saifi and Shravan Kumar Rathod, popularity known as Nadeem–Shravan, are an Indian music director duo. They have received widespread critical acclaim for their work in Bollywood. They were the most successful Bollywood music directors of the 1990s until the early 2000s. Their key instruments include the bansuri, the sitar and the shehnai. Their breakthrough album was Ashiqui (1990), which sold around 20 million units. Their success also helped establish the music label T-Series.

