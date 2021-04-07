Sonu Sood Thanks Telangana Police For Nabbing Fraudster Using His Name To Cheat People

During the COVID-19 lockdown, last year, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood helped a lot of migrant labourers and people in need. Sonu Sood's charity and his work towards the needy earned him praises from people all over the country. A lot of people still try to reach out to him to get help from the actor. Recently, Telangana Police arrested a man who was using Sonu Sood’s name to cheat people. Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude towards Telangana Police for nabbing the fraudster.

Sonu Sood thanks Telangana Police

Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news of the fraudster’s arrest. He also thanked Telangana Police for their efforts in nabbing the culprit. He tagged the police accounts and cyber police account of Telangana and thanked them. He also warned other fraudsters to stop such activities otherwise they will be behind the bars. His other tweet read as, “Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people”. Here is a look at Sonu Sood's latest tweets about the incident.

Sonu Sood's latest tweets

According to a report by the publication in Sonu Sood’s tweet, the fraudster has been identified as Ashish Kumar Singh. A resident of Bihar, Singh claimed to be one of the advisors to the actor. He was arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police for duping people by promising help under a fake Sonu Sood's charity corporation. He had reportedly duped a man from Telangana. The whole incident came to light when the victim lodged a complaint against the impersonator to save others from the trap.

Sonu Sood's net worth

According to a report by caknowledge.com, Sonu Sood's net worth is $17 million. In Indian currency, the net worth is around Rs 130 Crores. The majority of his income comes from his acting projects and brand endorsements. His income from a movie is also around Rs 2 Crores. The actor and philanthropist also owns a production house, Shakti Sagar productions. It is named after his father.

